Cash reportedly stolen from Peterborough hair salon after East City building closed for fire

Peterborough police are investigating an alleged break and enter at a hair salon that was closed due to a building fire last week.

On April 30, a fire broke out at a Hunter Street building that houses apartments and businesses.

One person was transported to a Toronto-area hospital with critical injuries.

Police determined the fire was non-suspicious in nature, but its cause remains under investigation. The building in East City was temporarily closed.

However, police say that sometime between May 1 and May 7, an unknown person or people broke into a hair salon on the building’s lower floor. Several items, including an undisclosed amount of cash, were reported stolen, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

