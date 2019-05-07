Travel trailer reported stolen from Highway 7 business near Peterborough

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of a new travel trailer from a business just east of Peterborough.

On Monday, OPP were called to a business on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township for reports of a theft of a 2019 Keystone Passport travel trailer.

It’s believed the 25-foot trailer was stolen sometime between Oct. 26, 2018, and May 6.

READ MORE: Chip truck trailer, pickup stolen in Hamilton Township: Northumberland OPP

The trailer was not plated but had an Ontario plate marker R4717P inside the trailer. The vehicle identification number is RYDT23924KK411810.

The value of the missing trailer is $25,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP Const. Katie Carr at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: OPP seeking suspects in Trent Lakes-area waste transfer station break-ins