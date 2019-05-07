Travel trailer reported stolen from Highway 7 business near Peterborough
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of a new travel trailer from a business just east of Peterborough.
On Monday, OPP were called to a business on Highway 7 in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township for reports of a theft of a 2019 Keystone Passport travel trailer.
It’s believed the 25-foot trailer was stolen sometime between Oct. 26, 2018, and May 6.
The trailer was not plated but had an Ontario plate marker R4717P inside the trailer. The vehicle identification number is RYDT23924KK411810.
The value of the missing trailer is $25,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP Const. Katie Carr at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
