Nick Cave going on North American tour, announces 3 Canadian dates
After less than a year, Nick Cave, the Australian post-punk singer best known as the frontman for Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds (Red Right Hand and The Weeping Song), has announced his return to Canada.
The Conversations With tour invites fans to smaller venues or concert halls across North America this fall for an exclusive Q&A session with the man himself — without the company of the Bad Seeds.
Not only will this be a solo tour, but each show will be a chance for fans to get intimate with Cave. He describes it as “an exercise in connectivity.”
Between fan questions and conversations, Cave, 61, will perform stripped-down piano renditions of a number of hits from his extensive back catalog.
The 14-date trek brings Cave to 11 cities across the U.S. as well as 3 in Canada, including: Montreal, Toronto and New Westminster, B.C.
“I thought that a direct conversation with the audience might be valuable,” said the singer in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “In recent live shows, we have all shown a kind of willingness to open up.”
Cave has encouraged his fans to be “bold, challenging, confrontational and unafraid,” suggesting nothing is off limits when it comes to questions for him.
As of this writing, it’s unclear if Cave will play any new music. He is currently working with the Bad Seeds on a follow-up to their latest album, The Skeleton Tree (2016).
Additional information and tour dates can be found on the official Nick Cave website.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. ET.
‘Conversations with’ North American tour dates 2019
** All Canadian dates are bolded **
Sept. 20 — Washington, D.C. @ The Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 23 — New York, N.Y. @ Town Hall
Sept. 25 — Cambridge, Mass. @ Sanders Theatre
Sept. 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Eglise Du Saint-Jean-Baptiste
Sept. 28 — Toronto, Ont. @ Convocation Hall
Sept. 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ Copernicus Center
Oct. 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Pantages Theatre
Oct. 3 — Nashville, Tenn. @ James K. Polk Theater
Oct. 6 — Austin, Tex. @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
Oct. 8 — Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall
Oct. 10 — New Westminster, B.C. @ Massey Theatre
Oct. 11 — Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
Oct. 13 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Davies Symphony Hall
Oct. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Walt Disney Concert Hall
