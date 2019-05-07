Surrey police vehicle prototype unveiled for proposed municipal force

The City of Surrey unveiled a prototype of a police vehicle for the city’s proposed municipal police force.

The police vehicle was unveiled before a long-awaited report on the transition from RCMP to a municipal force has been sent to Victoria.

WATCH: Spike in Surrey violent crime causes concerns

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said Monday that the report will be sent in the next 10 days.

President of the Cloverdale Community Association Mike Bola says showing off a Surrey police vehicle before the solicitor general even approves a civic police force is “mind-boggling.”

“[It’s] shocking to say the least but why does the mayor think he can go ahead and spend that money without receiving the final approval that the transition has been given the go-ahead?” Bola said.

During a State of the City speech on Tuesday morning, McCallum said Surrey police officers will be patrolling streets by July 2020.

He said he is confident the transition plan to the province will be approved. After that, there will be public consultation.

“We’ll be kicking that off,” he said. “We’re starting today but we’ll kick it off in the next 10 days and it will go for about three weeks to four weeks.”