Nova Scotia to conduct province-wide emergency alert system test Wednesday

Residents of Nova Scotia should be prepared for their phones, TVs and radios to emit an audible alarm on Wednesday.

The national emergency alert system will be tested at 1:55 p.m., AT, as part of Emergency Preparedness Week.

Wireless devices will vibrate and the alert sound will play. It will also be accompanied by a text in both English and French stating it is only a test.

Other provinces and territories will receive similar alerts at various times on Wednesday.

The system is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts.

Alert Ready was developed in partnership with Environment Canada, the broadcast industry, and federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials to enhance emergency preparedness and response in times of crisis.

