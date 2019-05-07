National warning system to test New Brunswick’s emergency preparedness

New Brunswick residents are expected to receive an audible alarm on their wireless device, radio and television on Wednesday.

The national emergency alert system will be tested at 10:55 a.m. and in most provinces and territories at various times as part of Emergency Preparedness Week.

Wireless devices will vibrate and the alert sound will play. It will also be accompanied by a text in both English and French stating it is only a test.

“We understand some people are dealing with flooding, but it is crucial the twice-annual test takes place,” said Greg MacCallum, New Brunswick emergency director, in a press release.

“Alerts are only issued when there is an imminent threat to life and immediate action needs to be taken. Tests are the only way to ensure the system works as expected,” he added.

The system is designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts.

Alert Ready was developed in partnership with Environment Canada, the broadcast industry, and federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials to enhance emergency preparedness and response in times of crisis.