St. James Civic Centre rink may be renamed for local hockey legend

An iconic St. James arena may soon be renamed for one of the neighbourhood’s most famous sons.

St. James Coun. Scott Gillingham is pushing for the arena at the St. James Civic Centre to be named after Ab McDonald – the first-ever captain of the Winnipeg Jets, as well as a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks.

The Winnipeg-born hockey star lived in St. James from 1967 until his death in 2018 at age 82.

The change would apply to the arena within the Civic Centre, not the centre itself, which also includes a pool, fitness facility, and an auditorium.

The arena is currently home to the St. James Canucks of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League (MMJHL).

The proposal to rename the rink the “Ab McDonald Memorial Arena” goes before the city’s Assiniboia Community Committee Tuesday night.

