Woman accused of spitting at driver in Tim Hortons parking lot in Port Hope

A Niagara Falls woman is accused of spitting at a customer outside a Tim Hortons in Port Hope on Monday evening.

The Port Hope Police Service says that around 7 p.m., the customer had exited the drive-thru of the restaurant on Toronto Road. She then parked her vehicle to the side of the driveway, according to police.

Police say the accused reportedly drove up behind the customer and honked her vehicle’s horn, indicating that the parked vehicle needed to be moved.

According to police, the accused pulled her vehicle alongside the parked vehicle and began yelling and swearing at the customer.

The accused reportedly got out of her vehicle, approached the car and spat in the customer’s face and mouth, police say.

Police were called to investigate the alleged incident and later arrested the accused at the scene.

Brittany Lynn Bemma, 28, was charged with assault. She’s scheduled for a court appearance in Cobourg next month.

