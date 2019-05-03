Woman enraged over lack of doughnuts charged with mischief: Kingston police

A Kingston woman was arrested after allegedly shattering a door at a coffee shop because the business did not have any doughnuts.

According to a Kingston police news release, a woman entered a downtown coffee shop on April 22 around 4:15 a.m. and began to cause a disturbance.

She then became enraged that no doughnuts had been made by 4 a.m., police said.

The woman reportedly shouted at staff and then exited the store by allegedly kicking open the glass door, causing it to shatter. Police say she then fled the area.

Although police arrived shortly after, they were unable to find the woman, however a security camera captured the alleged incident, police said.

Then, on May 2 around 5:30 a.m., employees at the same coffee shop called police, saying the woman had returned.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.