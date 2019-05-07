Traffic
May 7, 2019 11:23 am

Driver hospitalized after car enters pond in southeast Calgary

By Online Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews respond to a car in a pond in the area of Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail S.E. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Global News
One woman was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after the vehicle she was travelling in left the road and entered a small pond.

The crash happened in the area of Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail S.E. at about 7:20 a.m.

Emergency medical personnel said the driver was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. It’s believed she was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

The incident caused the closure of the off-ramp from northbound Deerfoot Trail S.E. onto westbound Stoney Trail S.E. and the off-ramp from westbound Stoney Trail S.E. onto northbound Deerfoot Trail S.E.

