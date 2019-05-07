Driver hospitalized after car enters pond in southeast Calgary

One woman was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after the vehicle she was travelling in left the road and entered a small pond.

The crash happened in the area of Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail S.E. at about 7:20 a.m.

READ MORE: Vehicles enter lake, collide with house in separate incidents: police

Emergency medical personnel said the driver was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. It’s believed she was the only person in the vehicle at the time.

The incident caused the closure of the off-ramp from northbound Deerfoot Trail S.E. onto westbound Stoney Trail S.E. and the off-ramp from westbound Stoney Trail S.E. onto northbound Deerfoot Trail S.E.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: ramps from W-B Stoney to N-B Deerfoot AND ramp from N-B DF to W-B Stoney both closed due to vehicle in the pond.. emerg crews on scene.. — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) May 7, 2019