Driver hospitalized after car enters pond in southeast Calgary

One woman was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after the vehicle she was travelling in left the road and entered a small pond.
The crash happened in the area of Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail S.E. at about 7:20 a.m.
Emergency medical personnel said the driver was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. It’s believed she was the only person in the vehicle at the time.
The incident caused the closure of the off-ramp from northbound Deerfoot Trail S.E. onto westbound Stoney Trail S.E. and the off-ramp from westbound Stoney Trail S.E. onto northbound Deerfoot Trail S.E.
