Waterloo police ask for public’s help to find local man wanted for fraud

Waterloo Regional Police has issued a warrant and seek public help in locating Darrell Baudoux, 58, police say.
According to police, Baudoux is currently charged with multiple offences including fraud for forged documents and possession of property obtained by crime.
READ MORE : Kitchener pub owners and staff charged in connection to fatal collision in January
These charges are in connection to an ongoing police investigation between August 2016 and March 2019, when Baudoux is alleged to have defrauded an elderly Cambridge man for more than $400,000, police say.
READ MORE: Kitchener neurologist has licence revoked for inappropriate behaviour
Baudoux is said to be white, bald, standing six-feet-three-inches tall and weighing 221 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8374 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.