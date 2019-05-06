Waterloo police ask for public’s help to find local man wanted for fraud

Waterloo Regional Police has issued a warrant and seek public help in locating Darrell Baudoux, 58, police say.

According to police, Baudoux is currently charged with multiple offences including fraud for forged documents and possession of property obtained by crime.

These charges are in connection to an ongoing police investigation between August 2016 and March 2019, when Baudoux is alleged to have defrauded an elderly Cambridge man for more than $400,000, police say.

Baudoux is said to be white, bald, standing six-feet-three-inches tall and weighing 221 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8374 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.