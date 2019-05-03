Kitchener pub owners and staff charged in connection to fatal collision in January

Two owners and a staff member of a Kitchener pub have been charged under the Liquor Licence Act in connection with a fatal motor vehicle collision in Kitchener in January.

On January 11, police say a grey GMC Yukon hit the LCBO store in the Alpine Plaza on Ottawa Street with force hard enough to cause structural damage to the building.

The driver, a 40-year-old Kitchener man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Police say that their investigation shows that that alcohol and marijuana consumption played a role in the collision and the man had left a pub before the incident occurred.

They say that two of the owners and an employee of Chicago Pub and Billiards are facing charges under the Liquor Licence Act.

Police say the employee was charged with serve intoxicated person.

They say that GEOPAP Restaurants Inc., operating as Chicago Pub and Billiards, and the two owners were all charged with:

Promote Immoderate Consumption

Fail to Deter Disorderly Conduct

Permit Liquor to be Sold to Intoxicated person

Permit Drunkenness

Fail to Maintain Control Over Premise Server