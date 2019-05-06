Man charged after 1 dead following stabbing: Barrie police

Barrie police have charged a 19-year-old man with manslaughter after a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead following a stabbing on Sunday night.

Police responded to a call at 11:18 p.m. Sunday and arrived at a house on Heather Street, where the 21-year-old victim was experiencing life-threatening injuries caused by an edged weapon, officers say.

According to Peter Leon, the Barrie Police Service’s corporate communications co-ordinator, the 19-year-old man in custody was arrested shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The 21-year-old victim “was rushed to a local hospital and, shortly after midnight, was pronounced deceased,” Leon said.

According to police, the incident appears to be isolated.

There was another individual at the residence during the incident who provided the police with information, Leon said, and that helped the investigation continue.

The body of the 21-year-old has been transported to the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service for a post-mortem examination, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, police say.

Residents in the Heather Street and Noam Drive area can expect a police presence to remain until the investigation is complete, officers add.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until the post-mortem examination is complete.

The accused is in custody and will appear at Barrie’s Ontario Court of Justice on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Homicide Unit Tip Line at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com.