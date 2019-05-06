Canada
May 6, 2019 12:28 pm

Vehicle hit by bullets in Hamilton’s 21st shooting of 2019: police

By Digital Content Coordinator for Hamilton/Niagara  Global News

The driver of a ridesharing service told Hamilton police the alleged shooting occurred while he was picking up patrons on Main Street West and Paradise Road.

Police say no one was hurt in Hamilton’s 21st shooting of 2019, which took place in the city’s centre, early Sunday morning.

Detectives seized a vehicle after “it was damaged by projectiles” during the incident.

Officers say they were called out to Main Street West and Margaret Street at around 3:30 a.m., after a report of shots fired.

Police say they met with a driver who alleged he picked up three patrons via a ridesharing app in the area of Main and Paradise Road South.

When he drove up to the three, he said he believed one of his potential customers may have been involved in an incident prior to his arrival.

He said two males approached his vehicle and had a conversation with one of his patrons and then walked away.

Not long after, the driver said he heard sounds of gunfire and the patrons quickly exited his vehicle.

The driver also left the area to contact police.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-3817, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at crimestoppershamilton.com

