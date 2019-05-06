Crime
May 6, 2019 9:10 am

Hamilton police seize teen’s parents’ car after stunt-driving charges

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

An 18-year-old from Glanbrook has been charged with stunt driving. He's accused of going 132 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown
A A

An 18-year-old from Glanbrook has been charged with stunt driving and his parents’ car has been seized for seven days by Hamilton police.

READ MORE: Hamilton police lay another stunt-driving charge in zero tolerance campaign

Police say they clocked a silver Acura SUV doing 132 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Monday at around 1 a.m. on Trinity Church Road near Golf Club Road.

The unnamed driver also had his G2 driver’s licence suspended.

G2 drivers in Ontario face an immediate seven-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension for speed.

If convicted of stunt driving, the driver could face a suspension of up to two years for a first offence.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Acura
acura suv
Crime
g2 licence
Glanbrook
Golf Club Road
Hamilton
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton Police
Hamilton speeding
Speeding
Stunt driving
Trinity Church Road

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.