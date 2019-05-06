Hamilton police seize teen’s parents’ car after stunt-driving charges

An 18-year-old from Glanbrook has been charged with stunt driving and his parents’ car has been seized for seven days by Hamilton police.

Police say they clocked a silver Acura SUV doing 132 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Monday at around 1 a.m. on Trinity Church Road near Golf Club Road.

The unnamed driver also had his G2 driver’s licence suspended.

G2 drivers in Ontario face an immediate seven-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension for speed.

If convicted of stunt driving, the driver could face a suspension of up to two years for a first offence.