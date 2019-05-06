Man charged after driving wrong direction down Hwy. 417, crashing into car: OPP

A 43-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with both dangerous and impaired driving after allegedly driving a car in the wrong direction down Highway 417 in the early hours of Sunday morning and crashing into another vehicle near a west-end interchange, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Two passengers in the car hit by the accused driver near Moodie Drive were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release on Monday from the OPP’s Ottawa detachment.

OPP said they responded after receiving a complaint about a man allegedly driving east in the Queensway’s westbound lanes near Carp Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The speed at which the driver was travelling is still under investigation, OPP Const. Dany Viel said in an email.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.