Search for Petawawa teen missing in river resumes Monday, OPP say

Provincial police in Petawawa, northwest of Ottawa, say they’re resuming their search on Monday for a missing 17-year-old girl who reportedly fell into the Petawawa River on Sunday afternoon.

The search began after police received reports shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday that a woman had entered the river from the rail bridge, according to a news release issued Monday morning by the OPP’s detachment in the Upper Ottawa Valley.

OPP say they are investigating how and why this occurred.

“At this time, police believe the person who entered the river is a 17-year-old female from the Petawawa area that has been reported as missing,” the statement from the detachment said.

Police say an OPP helicopter and personnel from the force’s underwater search and recovery unit will support the search.

Like most of the communities bordering the Ottawa River, Petawawa has been affected by high water levels and flooding in recent weeks.

River levels around Pembroke, located about 16 kilometres south of Petawawa, remain higher than those recorded during the peak of the floods in 2017 and are projected to rise another 15 centimetres or so before peaking on Tuesday, according to the latest forecast issued Sunday by the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board.

The town declared a state of emergency because of the flooding on April 28.

Police urge anyone with information regarding this incident to call 1-888-310-1122.