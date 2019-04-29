Canada
April 29, 2019 10:42 am

OPP investigating death of man, 34, found dead in Arnprior flood zone

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

OPP officers are investigating after the body of a 34-year-old man was pulled from floodwaters in Arnprior.

Nick Westoll/Global News
A A

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 34-year-old man reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a flood zone in Arnprior.

The man’s death is under investigation by the OPP Renfrew detachment’s crime unit.

READ MORE: Renfrew County, west of Ottawa, declares state of emergency as rivers flood communities

Officers were called to Riverview Drive in Arnprior around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, where they pulled a body from a flooded area of the road, according to a news release issued by OPP.

Police have identified the dead man as Arnprior resident Russell Rouleau.

READ MORE: Woman faces serious injuries following Gravenhurst hit-and-run: OPP

Police ask anyone with information regarding Rouleau’s death to call 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arnprior
Arnprior flooding
Arnprior man dead flooding
Arnprior man dies flooding
County of Renfrew
missing Arnprior man
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
OPP Renfrew
Ottawa
Ottawa flooding
Renfrew County
Renfrew OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.