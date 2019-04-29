OPP investigating death of man, 34, found dead in Arnprior flood zone

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 34-year-old man reported missing on Sunday was found dead in a flood zone in Arnprior.

The man’s death is under investigation by the OPP Renfrew detachment’s crime unit.

READ MORE: Renfrew County, west of Ottawa, declares state of emergency as rivers flood communities

Officers were called to Riverview Drive in Arnprior around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, where they pulled a body from a flooded area of the road, according to a news release issued by OPP.

Police have identified the dead man as Arnprior resident Russell Rouleau.

READ MORE: Woman faces serious injuries following Gravenhurst hit-and-run: OPP

Police ask anyone with information regarding Rouleau’s death to call 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).