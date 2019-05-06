No one injured after shots fired into Pineridge home: police

Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired into a home in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.
It happened in the 400-block of Pinehill Road N.E. at around 10:30 p.m.
Police said no injuries were reported.
Investigators are working to identify suspects and determine if the attack was targeted.
