May 6, 2019 9:32 am

No one injured after shots fired into Pineridge home: police

Calgary police investigate a shooting in the community of Pineridge on Sunday, May 5 at around 10:30 p.m.

Global News
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired into a home in the community of Pineridge on Sunday.

It happened in the 400-block of Pinehill Road N.E. at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to identify suspects and determine if the attack was targeted.

