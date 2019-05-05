Prince Albert Raiders even up WHL final with Game 2 win over Vancouver Giants

Dante Hannoun had a goal and two assists and Ian Scott earned his league-leading fourth shutout of the playoffs as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Vancouver Giants 4-0 on Saturday in Game 2 of the Western Hockey League (WHL) final.

Sergei Sapego, Noah Gregor and Brett Leason also scored for the Raiders, who evened the series 1-1 after dropping the opener 5-4.

Scott only had to make 15 saves for the shutout as the Raiders outshot the Giants 27-10 through two periods for a three-goal lead heading into the third.

David Tendeck turned aside 30-of-33 shots for the Giants, who host Game 3 on Tuesday.

The Raiders went 1-for-5 on the power play while the Giants finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage.