Prince Albert Raiders even up WHL final with Game 2 win over Vancouver Giants
Dante Hannoun had a goal and two assists and Ian Scott earned his league-leading fourth shutout of the playoffs as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Vancouver Giants 4-0 on Saturday in Game 2 of the Western Hockey League (WHL) final.
Sergei Sapego, Noah Gregor and Brett Leason also scored for the Raiders, who evened the series 1-1 after dropping the opener 5-4.
READ MORE: Vancouver Giants motivated in WHL finals against Prince Albert Raiders
Scott only had to make 15 saves for the shutout as the Raiders outshot the Giants 27-10 through two periods for a three-goal lead heading into the third.
David Tendeck turned aside 30-of-33 shots for the Giants, who host Game 3 on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders prepare for 1st WHL final since 1985
The Raiders went 1-for-5 on the power play while the Giants finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.