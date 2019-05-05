Prince Albert Raiders
May 5, 2019 2:24 pm

Prince Albert Raiders even up WHL final with Game 2 win over Vancouver Giants

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The Prince Albert Raiders draw even in WHL final at one game apiece with a Game 2 4-0 win over the Vancouver Giants Saturday night.

A A

Dante Hannoun had a goal and two assists and Ian Scott earned his league-leading fourth shutout of the playoffs as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Vancouver Giants 4-0 on Saturday in Game 2 of the Western Hockey League (WHL) final.

Sergei Sapego, Noah Gregor and Brett Leason also scored for the Raiders, who evened the series 1-1 after dropping the opener 5-4.

READ MORE: Vancouver Giants motivated in WHL finals against Prince Albert Raiders

Scott only had to make 15 saves for the shutout as the Raiders outshot the Giants 27-10 through two periods for a three-goal lead heading into the third.

David Tendeck turned aside 30-of-33 shots for the Giants, who host Game 3 on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Prince Albert Raiders prepare for 1st WHL final since 1985

The Raiders went 1-for-5 on the power play while the Giants finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Giants
Hockey
Prince Albert Raiders
Raiders
Regina Sports
Saskatoon Sports
Vancouver Giants
Western Hockey League
WHL
WHL Final

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.