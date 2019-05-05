Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash east of Calgary

A 34-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash east of Calgary on Friday night.

The collision happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Range Road 194 and Township Road 231A near Hussar, Alta., RCMP said in a media release Sunday morning.

Police said a truck carrying four people was heading south on Range Road 194 when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. The vehicle rolled, according to police, killing the 34-year-old driver. The victim’s name will not be released, police said.

The four people in the truck were not injured, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Bassano RCMP and the RCMP collision analyst.

Hussar is located about 100 kilometres east of Calgary.