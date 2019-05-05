‘I was fired’: Adam Sandler returns to ‘SNL’ 24 years later and laments leaving

Adam Sandler made his return to Saturday Night Live for the first time in 24 years this weekend and sang about why he left, singing that he “was fired.”

He tells the audience in his opening monologue how happy he is to be back and was thrilled to bring his wife and children with him.

Sandler then goes on to say he tells his family often how the show — which he starred on from 1990-95 — was the “best time of my life.”

“My daughter asked me, ‘If it was the greatest dad, then why did you leave?'” he says. “Well, honey, there’s a reason.”

The long-time actor and producer then breaks into song about how he was “fired by NBC.”

READ MORE: Avengers take on ‘Game of Thrones’ characters in ‘SNL’ ‘Family Feud’ spoof

“I was fired, I was fired, I never saw it coming,” he sang.

He sang that between seasons he “heard a nasty rumour that I was getting the sack” and tried to call creator Lorne Michaels and joked that “he never call me back.”

The 52-year-old then began to guess about possible reasons for his firing, suggesting maybe NBC was sick of Crazy Spoonhead or Canteen Boy, “but I think they just hate the Jews.”

When he says he told his friend Chris Farley, who also starred on SNL with Sandler, the late comedian told him he had been fired too.

Sandler wasn’t the only one to lament about being fired on Saturday either, with Chris Rock joining him on stage to sing that he “got fired.”

“I was fired by NBC, then I went on In Living Colour, three weeks later they took it off TV,” he said.

Then, current cast member Pete Davidson, who has made headlines recently for his breakup from Ariana Grande and mental health concerns, came on stage and sang that he had been fired too before being interrupted by Sandler.

He tells Davidson that he hasn’t been fired yet, to which he asks “how is that even possible?”

“I don’t know, but be patient cause it’s coming soon,” Sandler responded with a laugh before continuing his song.

READ MORE: SNL’s ‘The View’ tackles sanctuary cities as Meghan McCain, Joy Behar fight to talk

Lamenting that he doesn’t have a place to do his funny voices anymore, Sandler then croons about his success.

“I was fired, I was fired, NBC said that I was done,” he says. “Then I made over four billion at the box office, so I guess you could say I won.”

SNL also brought back many of Sandler’s characters later in the show as well, hosting a “Sandler Family Reunion.” The sketch saw Sandler interact with other cast members playing some of his past characters including stuttering Bobby Boucher from The Waterboy, immature Billy from Billy Madison and the titular character from Little Nicky.

He later reprised his Opera Man character in the ‘Weekend Update’ segment before bringing many to tears with a tribute to his late friend Farley, who died in 1997, with a solo performance at the end of the show.