Two stabbed, injured in altercation in Toronto’s entertainment district

Toronto police say two people were stabbed overnight during an altercation in the city’s entertainment district.

Officers responded to an assault call at 2:52 a.m. in the area of King Street West and John Street.

Investigators said it was an altercation between five people. One person was injured with a minor slash and treated on scene.

Another victim suffered actual stab wounds and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Suspects were described as a three males who were last seen fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction.