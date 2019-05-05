Crime
May 5, 2019 10:47 am

Two stabbed, injured in altercation in Toronto’s entertainment district

By Web Writer  Global News

Toronto police say two people were injured after a stabbing altercation in the entertainment district.

Toronto police say two people were stabbed overnight during an altercation in the city’s entertainment district.

Officers responded to an assault call at 2:52 a.m. in the area of King Street West and John Street.

Investigators said it was an altercation between five people. One person was injured with a minor slash and treated on scene.

Another victim suffered actual stab wounds and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Suspects were described as a three males who were last seen fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction.

