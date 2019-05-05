Two stabbed, injured in altercation in Toronto’s entertainment district
Toronto police say two people were stabbed overnight during an altercation in the city’s entertainment district.
Officers responded to an assault call at 2:52 a.m. in the area of King Street West and John Street.
READ MORE: Woman allegedly stabs man’s genitals before jumping off Toronto building: sources
Investigators said it was an altercation between five people. One person was injured with a minor slash and treated on scene.
Another victim suffered actual stab wounds and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Suspects were described as a three males who were last seen fleeing the area on foot in an unknown direction.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.