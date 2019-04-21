Crime
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after a stabbing in the city’s east end on Sunday morning.

Police received reports of a stabbing around 9:10 a.m. at a residential building in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court, near Victoria Park and Eglinton Avenue.

A spokesperson for Toronto police said officers located a man with serious stab wounds in the area.

Paramedics then rushed him to Sunnybrook Hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Police said a second person was found with injuries at the scene, but would not provide their gender or describe how they were injured.

However, police did say that the injuries were non-life-threatening.

There is no word on what led up to the incident, though authorities are on scene investigating.

