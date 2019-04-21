Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toronto’s east end
Toronto police say a man has serious injuries after a stabbing in the city’s east end on Sunday morning.
Police received reports of a stabbing around 9:10 a.m. at a residential building in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Parma Court, near Victoria Park and Eglinton Avenue.
READ MORE: Man, 34, dead after overnight shooting in midtown Toronto
A spokesperson for Toronto police said officers located a man with serious stab wounds in the area.
Paramedics then rushed him to Sunnybrook Hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.
Police said a second person was found with injuries at the scene, but would not provide their gender or describe how they were injured.
READ MORE: Son makes 1st court appearance after being charged with 1st-degree murder of father
However, police did say that the injuries were non-life-threatening.
There is no word on what led up to the incident, though authorities are on scene investigating.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.