Stolen vehicle collides with brick wall and tree, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after a stolen vehicle crashed into a wall.

Friday afternoon, officers responded to the area of Pinewood Drive and Assiniboine Crescent after reports that a vehicle had collided with a brick wall and a tree near the Moray Bridge.

The only occupant of the vehicle had fled the area.

Police say officers arrived on scene and located the heavily damaged vehicle. Police determined the vehicle had been recently stolen from a nearby hotel.

Prior to fleeing the collision area, the male suspect had dropped some of his personal belongings that identified him.

A short time later, the man returned to the area and was placed under arrest, police say. Emile Mario Freunt, 32, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

He was detained in custody.