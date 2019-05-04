Winning ticket for $50M Lotto Max jackpot sold in Quebec
A ticket holder somewhere in Quebec won the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.
There were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on May 10 will be approximately $12 million.
