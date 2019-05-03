Simeon Rottier retires as a member of the Eskimos

Former Edmonton Eskimos offensive lineman Simeon Rottier signed a one-day contract with the team on Friday so he could officially retire as a member of the green and gold.

Rottier played six seasons with the Eskimos, playing 70 games and helping the team to a Grey Cup championship in 2015.

Rottier played his college football at the University of Alberta and became the first member of the Golden Bears to be drafted first overall in the CFL Draft when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats selected him in 2009.

Rottier spent his first three CFL seasons in Hamilton before signing with the Eskimos in the 2012 season.

In 2014, Rottier was named a Western Division All-Star and was the Eskimos’ nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman.

Rottier signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last fall.

In other news, the Eskimos have released international linebacker Taylor Reed and national linebacker Vincent Schiffner.

Reed signed with the Eskimos last season and played in one game while Schiffner signed with the Eskimos last week after playing three seasons with the Edmonton Huskies.

