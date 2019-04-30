Canadian icon Tom Cochrane announced as first Eskimos halftime performer

The Edmonton Eskimos have announced they will be continuing with halftime concerts at certain home games this year, and the first performer will be Canadian music legend Tom Cochrane with Red Rider.

The two will hit the stage on June 14 when the Eskimos host the Montreal Alouettes for the regular-season opener.

READ MORE: Potential Edmonton Eskimos name change is not imminent

This year, the stage will be set up in the north endzone so anyone with a ticket to the Sawmill Endzone Party will be able to get up close and personal during the concerts. The team says a few hundred fans will also be hand-picked at the gates to get onto the field to see the Life is a Highway singer up close.

Cochrane’s performance will be part of a special halftime retirement acknowledgement for former Esks receiver Fred Stamps.

READ MORE: Former Edmonton Eskimos receiver retires with green and gold

Earlier this month, Stamps signed a one-day contract with the team to retire as a member of the Eskimos.

Previous Eskimos halftime performers have included rappers Busta Rhymes and Ludacris as well as pop band DNCE.