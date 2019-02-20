Edmonton Eskimos have another record-breaking 50/50 year
Once again, the Edmonton Eskimos have broken their record for donations to amateur football from the sales of 50/50 at home games.
This year, the club is donating $845,000 to support groups that support amateur football in Alberta. That means, since 2012, the team has donated over $4.5 million.
“During my seven-year tenure as President & CEO of the Edmonton Eskimos, one of the things I am most proud of is how we have brought such positive energy back to amateur football in northern Alberta,” Len Rhodes said.
“It’s only fitting that I leave not only handing out cheques because of our programs through 50/50, but to to show my appreciation for all these great people who are working behind the scenes to make this sport healthy and positive.”
Six groups received donations from the Eskimos on Wednesday:
- $250,000 to the Edmonton Huskies Junior Football Club
- $250,000 to the Edmonton Wildcats Junior Football Club
- $110,000 to the University of Alberta Golden Bears Football Team
- $100,000 to the University of Alberta Golden Bears’ Football Endowment Fund
- $100,000 to Football Alberta (Northern Alberta programs)
- $35,000 to the Edmonton Eskimo Alumni Association’s Amateur Football Initiatives
“Recently, flag football has become a real game-changer, allowing more and more youth to get involved in this version of the sport,” Rhodes added. “Being able to award funds from our 2018 50/50 program to the great amateur football organizations across northern Alberta is an honour and a point of pride.”
Rhodes said he was recently speaking to a group representing other teams across the league and they were “in awe” of the success of the Eskimos 50/50 program.
“Football is alive and well in Edmonton, and we all owe a lot of thanks to the dedication and commitment of many hardworking volunteers throughout our community,” Rhodes said.
Last year the Eskimos gave $840,000 to six groups.
