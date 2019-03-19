Edmonton Eskimos sign veteran defensive tackle Mic’hael Brooks

The Edmonton Eskimos have signed veteran International defensive tackle Mic’hael Brooks on Tuesday.

The five-year CFL veteran spent his first three seasons with the B.C. Lions where he enjoyed his best season in 2015, recording 51 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

Brooks (6’3, 295 pounds) played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, recording 15 defensive tackles in 11 games.

In 54 career games, Brooks has recorded 106 defensive tackles, five quarterback sacks, three fumble recoveries, two pass knockdowns, two special teams tackles, and one forced fumble.

Brooks joins a defensive line filled with plenty of CFL experience with current starters Almondo Sewell, Kwaku Boateng and Alex Bazzie.