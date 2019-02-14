‘We all won in free agency:’ Edmonton Eskimos’ Kenny Stafford

Receiver Kenny Stafford has played six seasons in the Canadian Football League, three with the Edmonton Eskimos including 2015 when he was part of a Grey Cup Championship.

Stafford has been through free agency a few times before, including signing with the Eskimos in 2017 and 2018. Before, during and after CFL free agency, Stafford has agreed to check in with Globalnews.ca to provide a first-hand look at what it’s like to go through the process.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

This is part two of two. You can read part one here.

Unfortunately, we lost our franchise quarterback during CFL free agency, but fortunately we were able to land a proven franchise quarterback in Trevor Harris and a championship is truly obtainable.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos make moves on day 1 of CFL free agency

I love our crew and now it is time to master our chemistry!

From a Mr. Stafford “The Agent” perspective, I projected many of the developments around the league and within our team.

LISTEN BELOW: Kenny Stafford speaks with Morley Scott on day one of CFL free agency

View link »

The time I spent studying the deep analytics, financial component, coaching philosophies, playing styles and organization afforded me the ability to anticipate the outcomes that transpired.

This free agency process, I proved to myself that I have a future in some capacity in the business of football.

Now it is time for Kenny Stafford “The Player” to lock into preparing for the season.

My agenda now entails heading to Florida with my focus 100 per cent on training to win the Grey Cup and having the best season of my career.

Not that I let the free agency process interrupt my focus, as my training schedule in Canada included my day starting at 4 a.m., training from 5 a.m. – 6:30 a.m., preparing myself for life after football at my internship from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and training kids from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Repeat!

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos’ Kenny Stafford on his approach to CFL free agency

This off-season I was able to balance my activity on and off the field and it gave me a tasty sample of my bright future!

Watch below: Global News coverage of Day 1 of CFL free agency, when the Edmonton Eskimos signed quarterback Trevor Harris