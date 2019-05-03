Former Quinte Health Care nurse charged with sexual assaults

OPP have charged a man for sexual assaults that allegedly happened in a Quinte West workplace.

Jean-Paul Boyer, 43, of Quinte West, was charged with two count of sexual assault with forcible confinement, after police say they received a complaint on April 30.

The alleged assaults happened during the week of April 22 at a workplace on King Street in Trenton.

Quinte Health Care confirmed that Boyer was indeed an employee of theirs at one point in time, but is no longer employed by the health-care organization. They would not say when he stopped working for their organization.

According to the Sunshine List, Boyer was a patient care lead and registered nurse at Quinte Health Care in 2018.

Neither OPP or Quinte Health Care would confirm whether Boyer was employed at Trenton Memorial Hospital on King Street in Quinte West at the time of the alleged assaults.

Quinte Health Care said they could not provide more details about the case because of the ongoing police investigation.

OPP refused to give any more details about the alleged incidents in order to protect the identity of the complainant.

Boyer is scheduled to appear in a Belleville court on June 13.

OPP are encouraging anyone with information about this investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 should you wish to remain anonymous.