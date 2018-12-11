Quinte West man charged with historical sex assault offences

A City of Quinte West man has been arrested on historical sexual assault charges.

Quinte West OPP did not provide any specific details on their investigation, only that they arrested a man on Dec. 7 at the Quinte West OPP detachment.

“The victim was a young person at the time of the offences and there was no connection between the incidents and the employment of the accused,” OPP stated.

Joseph Simpson, 54, of the City of Quinte West, has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.

He was held for a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Dec. 7.

Police are appealing to anyone with information in the investigation to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.