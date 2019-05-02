2 Hamilton women arrested using counterfeit money: police

Hamilton police have arrested two women in their 20s following an incident involving fake cash at a restaurant near The Centre on Barton.

Just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a restaurant in the Barton and Frederick area after staff recognized a counterfeit $100 bill had been left to pay for a meal.

READ MORE: London police warn of counterfeit bills circulating in the city

The suspects were followed by staff to a taxi which the females got into and fled from the scene.

Police located the vehicle and the women about 2 kilometres away on Dunsmure Road and Houghton Avenue North, and took the pair into custody.

Both are charged with food and lodging fraud, however, 27-year-old Heather Urban is facing additional charges related to possessing and using counterfeit money.

Officers say one of the women was already bound by a court order.

HSP is reminding #HamOnt that counterfeit money is in our community. 2 females were arrested yesterday for trying to pass a $100 bill at a restaurant. For tips to identify fake money see link. https://t.co/rD0S8BLfbW pic.twitter.com/hP4AQO6MSH — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 2, 2019