2 Hamilton women arrested using counterfeit money: police
Hamilton police have arrested two women in their 20s following an incident involving fake cash at a restaurant near The Centre on Barton.
Just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a restaurant in the Barton and Frederick area after staff recognized a counterfeit $100 bill had been left to pay for a meal.
The suspects were followed by staff to a taxi which the females got into and fled from the scene.
Police located the vehicle and the women about 2 kilometres away on Dunsmure Road and Houghton Avenue North, and took the pair into custody.
Both are charged with food and lodging fraud, however, 27-year-old Heather Urban is facing additional charges related to possessing and using counterfeit money.
Officers say one of the women was already bound by a court order.
