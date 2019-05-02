Politics
Ontario government introduces Toronto subway upload bill in omnibus transportation legislation

By Global News

TORONTO – New legislation has been introduced that will give the Ontario government ownership of future subway expansion projects in Toronto’s transit system.

The bill – dubbed the Getting Ontario Moving Act – would make delivery of future Toronto rapid transit projects the sole responsibility of provincial agency Metrolinx.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek introduced the legislation, says it would mean transit can get built faster.

The omnibus legislation includes some measures previously announced by the minister including new fines for drivers travelling slowly in the left-hand lane.

It also introduces a regulatory change that will amend motorcycle regulations to allow high-styled handlebars.

