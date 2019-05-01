Ontario to upload Toronto subway expansions, will table transit legislation Thursday

The Ontario government revealed it will introduce legislation to upload responsibility for expanding transit in Toronto to the province.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek announced Wednesday morning the “Getting Ontario Moving Act” would make sure new subway lines are built faster, and to cut red tape and regulations. The act will be introduced in the Legislature at Queen’s Park on Thursday.

“If passed, it would give us the legislative tools to upload ownership of future subway expansion projects to the province so that we can get them built quicker,” said Yurek at the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

In April, Doug Ford proposed an ambitious $28.5-billion transit project asking the federal government, City of Toronto and York Region to chip in more than half of the funding needed. Ford said the province would commit $11.2 billion but he also said he would foot the entire bill if other jurisdictions were unwilling to help.

“The new ‘Ontario Line’ provides real relief from congestion on Line 1. It will be twice as long, move twice as many people as the original relief line project, and we’ll get it done at the same cost,” said Yurek.

The government said the province is in the “best position” to get future projects completed faster.

They proposed building three stops for the Scarborough subway extension that they said will be built before 2030. They previously said they will add to the Eglinton Crosstown West extension through to Etobicoke, with a large portion to be built underground, and a connection to Toronto Pearson Airport expected to be delivered by 2031. In addition, they also said a Yonge-North subway extension will open soon after the “Ontario Line” is completed.

The City of Toronto and the province are currently in talks over Ford’s plan to take over responsibility for the city’s subway system. Yurek said parts of the city’s planning will be used in these projects.

Ford has said the Toronto Transit Commission would retain the day-to-day operations of the subway, buses, and streetcars, and the city would keep farebox revenue.

