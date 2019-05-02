‘Doors Open’ for more than 50 Hamilton locations this weekend

More than 50 locations will be taking part in Doors Open Hamilton this weekend.

Rachael Berney, Hamilton’s Heritage Presentation Coordinator, says they include buildings that are rarely open to the public such as the John Weir Foote Armoury and Auchmar Manor House.

READ MORE: Auchmar Mansion in Hamilton will remain in public hands

She adds that 15 locations are taking part in the annual event for the first time, such as the recently restored Playhouse Cinema, the Westdale Theatre and McMaster’s nuclear research facility which houses particle accelerators.

READ MORE: Rolling out the red carpet at the restored Westdale Theatre

Berney says it’s also the final chance to get inside St. Mark’s Church ahead of its restoration and transformation into a community cultural centre in 2021.

Doors Open Hamilton 2019 takes place Saturday and Sunday and there is free admission to all buildings.

The specific times when sites will be open to the public, as well as activities that are being offered at specific locations can be found at www.hamilton.ca/DoorsOpen

Berney describes it as a “good opportunity for the whole community of Hamilton to come together and visit different locations throughout their city, really be proud of our heritage and architectural history.”

THIS WEEKEND: Discover more than 50 participating sites during #DoorsOpenHamilton! Visit buildings rarely open to the public including: Auchmar, Dundas Wastewater Treatment Plant, John Weir Foote Armoury and many more. Admission is free. Details: https://t.co/tUkfzmAn6H #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/7W1eGkjaPc — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) May 3, 2019

Thode Library/Makerspace, Nuclear Reactor are on the list of places you can check out during Doors Open Hamilton on May 4 and 5. | @maclibraries More information: https://t.co/t2Y0v2SfGf pic.twitter.com/dwLUIu22AN — McMaster University (@McMasterU) May 2, 2019

We will see you this weekend for Doors Open Hamilton. We will be open from 10 AM – 12 NOON. Drop in, purchase a membership, learn about our upcoming programming, and meet our friendly staff and volunteers! pic.twitter.com/wBT4uFb5IP — The Westdale (@TheWestdale) May 3, 2019

WATCH: Hamilton’s second licensed cannabis store is open for business