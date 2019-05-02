Kaetlyn Osmond is retiring from competitive figure skating

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond is going out on top.

She announced her retirement from competitive figure skating on Thursday, ending a career capped with a remarkable season that included two Olympic medals and a world title.

Osmond decided last summer to take the entire 2018-19 season off to evaluate her future plans. She performed on the cross-country “Thank You Canada Tour” with some of her teammates last fall but did not skate on the ISU circuit.

Her world championship last March in Milan came a few weeks after she won singles bronze and team gold at the Pyeongchang Games.

Osmond became the first Canadian to win a women’s world figure skating title in 45 years and just the fourth overall. Barbara Ann Scott (1947, ’48), Petra Burka (1965) and Karen Magnussen (1973) were the only others to accomplish the feat.

Osmond, a 23-year-old native of Marystown, N.L., won world silver in 2017 in Helsinki.

Teammate Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., took bronze that year, marking the first time that two Canadian women had shared the world championship podium.

Osmond broke out as a 16-year-old when she won Skate Canada in 2012 — her first senior ISU Grand Prix event — and she finished eighth in her world championship debut a year later.

Injuries hampered her at times over the next few seasons.

She came back from a hamstring injury to win a Canadian title in early 2014 before taking team silver at the Sochi Olympics a month later. Osmond needed two surgeries after breaking her right fibula, costing her the 2014-15 season.

She won her third Canadian title in 2017 and won Skate Canada that fall before taking bronze in the Grand Prix Final.

In a post on her Instagram page, Osmond wrote: “I’ve personally known this for a little while, but to hear it officially announced, it still feels unbelievable.

“I am confident in my decision. It feels right. But of course I’ll always miss that rush of competition. Thank you so much to everyone who has ever supported me.”

“Goodbye competitive life, hello brand new world.”

— With a file from Global News