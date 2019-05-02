Kitchener moves planned upgrades for Elmsdale Park to local community centre

The planned changes to Kitchener’s Elmsdale Park have been downgraded after it was discovered the original improvements could not be completed because of the old landfill site beneath the park.

Plans were in the works for a basketball court, volleyball court and public seating area on the park’s grounds.

“While it is commonplace for decommissioned landfills to be used as parks, we now know they are more suited towards passive park amenities than structures,” Niall Lobley, the city’s director of parks and cemeteries, said in a statement.

READ MORE: Real estate developer donates 2 Waterloo houses to support local artists

The structures deemed unsuitable for Elmsdale Park will instead be built at Chandler Mowat Community Centre.

Ward 6 Coun. Paul Singh remained optimistic as his constituents will still be able to use the amenities.

READ MORE: Cambridge Food Bank now offering seeds to clients

“While it’s disappointing that the original vision for upgrades to Elmsdale Park is no longer possible, I’m pleased that residents in the neighbourhood will ultimately have access to two newly upgraded public spaces that they have helped to design,” Singh said in the release.

The planned changes at the park were made with public consultation, and local residents will again have an opportunity to provide input on which amenities should be placed at Chandler Mowat Community Centre.