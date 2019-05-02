Quebec flooding: Grenville-sur-la-Rouge evacuees want to go home

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge residents are still barred from returning home one week after an evacuation order was issued due to a potential breach in the Chute-Bell hydroelectric dam.

Those living close to the dam in the Laurentians were forced to leave in a hurry on April 25 when Quebec’s Public Security Ministry launched an emergency alert. The alert is still in effect until Friday night.

One week later, 143 residents along the Rouge River are still unable to go home despite no leaks in the dam.

Frustrated residents demanded answers at a meeting at the Paul-Bougie Centre on Wednesday night, but town officials were unable to say when the evacuation order will be lifted until Hydro-Québec wraps up its inspection of the dam.

Hydro-Québec says that the strength and water levels of the river are receding, but that they are still too high to ensure that the dam will hold. While aerial inspections have not revealed important breaches in the dam, more analyses are scheduled for Thursday.

Town officials told residents to expect a response from Hydro-Québec by Friday morning. They can also get more information during a special council meeting planned on Thursday evening.

Urgence Québec says 7,229 homes were flooded in Quebec and 10,895 people have been forced to leave their homes as of Thursday morning.

— With files from The Canadian Press