Quebec issues evacuation order in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge as dam could burst

Quebec Public Security warns a dam in the Laurentians could burst due to flooding and has issued an evacuation order for the area.

The alert, which was launched at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, is in effect for the Grenville-sur-la-Rouge area near highways 50 and 148.

Residents between the Chute-Bell dam and the Outaouais River are asked to leave the area immediately.

“Avoid places near rivers, valleys and low areas,” the alert reads. “Follow the instructions of the local authorities.”