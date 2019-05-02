Grickle Grass celebrates a decade of festivals in London with one final hurrah

A festival that has made its name in London over the last decade is calling it quits.

The Grickle Grass Festival will celebrate its 10th installment on Saturday, June 1, and according to officials, it will be their final hurrah.

Hosted by the London Children’s Museum in partnership with Growing Chefs! Ontario, the one-day event has programming for all ages.

Kids and families are welcome to enjoy a fun learning experience centred around healthy and sustainable living from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the same price as regular-priced admission to The Children’s Museum.

Then at 8 p.m., the museum transforms into a fully licensed concert venue with bands playing in every nook and cranny.

Headlining the 2019 event is JUNO award winner Shad.

Tickets for evening programming are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

Celebrating the festival for 10 years is something officials said they never expected, and although this year will mark the final installment of Grickle Grass, they said it may return in some new format down the road.

From 2010 to 2019, the festival has donated over $45,000 to both the Children’s Museum and Growing Chefs! Ontario.