25-year-old man faces drug charges after allegedly hitting police car in Bradford: police

A 25-year-old Hamilton man is facing several charges after he allegedly hit a police car during a drug investigation in Bradford on Tuesday, South Simcoe police say.

The man has been charged with trafficking cocaine, dangerous driving, fleeing from the police, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and mischief to property, police add.

According to police, officers conducting a drug investigation tried to stop a suspicious vehicle in the Holland Street West and Simcoe Road area.

The suspicious vehicle then side-swiped a police car and fled at a high speed, officers say, adding that the suspect then got out his vehicle and fled on foot.

The Hamilton man was arrested nearby after a dog tracked him and officers chased him on foot, police say.

The suspect was released with a court date in June, officers add.

