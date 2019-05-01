2 students injured, another arrested in incident at Welland high school

A student has been arrested while another was taken to hospital with injuries after an incident at a Catholic high school in Welland.

Niagara regional police say they were called out to Notre Dame College School around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a disturbance.

Officers and EMS crews discovered two injured students.

Police say one of the two had injuries that were believed to be serious. He was transported to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment.

A third student was arrested at the scene, but police did not reveal on what grounds and would only say the investigation is ongoing.

In a Periscope post from Niagara police, principal Ken Griepsma said a young man was brought to his office “bleeding profusely.”

In the same post, Const. Phil Gavin revealed reports of “a possible threat to the school,” which he went on to say was “unfounded.”

The incident initiated hold and secures on two schools, Notre Dame and nearby St. Kevin Elementary School, for close to two hours.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call Niagara police at (905) 688-4111.

