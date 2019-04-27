Taser and cocaine among items seized during unlicensed pot store raid in Niagara

Ontario’s Cannabis Enforcement Team along with Niagara Regional Police shut down multiple unlicensed marijuana storefronts in Niagara on Thursday.

Search warrants were executed in Welland and four people were arrested, accused of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Cash, bill counters, cannabis, cannabis edibles, and CBD distillates were among products seized from the group in addition to a Taser and cocaine.

The accused, 29-year-old Natalie Niske, 35-year-old Clayton Sherwood, 28-year-old Joseph Pawlik, and 28-year-old Joe Pimental, all from of Welland, are each charged with five counts of possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, five counts of possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing, and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Pimental received additional charges for possession of cocaine and possession of a restricted weapon/device.

All of the accused were released and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

