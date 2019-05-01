Fredericton radio host pleads not guilty to child sex charge in Puerto Rico

A well-known Fredericton radio host, who was arrested last month for allegedly trying to solicit sex from a minor, has pleaded not guilty.

Trevor Doyle, a morning show host for Capital FM, was arrested by the FBI on April 3 in Isla Verde. He is accused of using an instant messaging app to try and meet an underage girl on a beach, where she would perform oral sex on him.

Doyle has been charged with attempted sexual enticement of a minor.

According to a court document submitted in the U.S. District Court in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, Doyle “wishes to enter a plea of not guilty as to all counts.”

The FBI has said a conviction carries a minimum prison sentence of 10 years to a maximum of life.

Doyle’s arrest

An affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Brian P. O’Sullivan alleges that Doyle began messaging an FBI agent who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl on March 31.

O’Sullivan claims Doyle continued the conversation despite the girl “repeatedly” bringing up her age.

The affidavit reveals Doyle was arrested by the FBI on a beach in Carolina, Puerto Rico, where he was allegedly trying to meet up with the girl.

Doyle has been in custody since his arrest. Bell Media Radio Atlantic says he has been suspended from Capital FM.

Doyle was scheduled to appear for an arraignment hearing on Thursday, but court documents show he waved his right to appear and hear the indictment read.