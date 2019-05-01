B.C. government files court action to stop Alberta from using ‘turn off the taps’ legislation

The B.C. government has acted swiftly in challenging Alberta’s Bill 12.

The province has filed at Alberta’s Court of Queen’s Bench for immediate relief from the courts, in essence an injunction, over Alberta’s proclamation of the “turn off the taps” legislation.

There is no timeline on how quickly the courts could rule in the case, but the B.C. government has insisted the law should be struck down as quickly as possible if the courts rule it is unconstitutional.

The legislation, put into law on Tuesday night by newly sworn-in Alberta premier Jason Kenney and his cabinet, would allow the Alberta government to direct truckers, pipeline companies and rail operators on how much product could be shipped and when.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby promised to challenge the constitutional legality of the legislation as soon as it was proclaimed into law. The B.C. government has long argued that the Alberta government does not have the legal right to decide what provinces they want to restrict the flow of gas to.

If Kenney decided to use the legislation, it would drive gas prices in British Columbia even higher.

The ongoing spat between the two provinces stems from Premier John Horgan’s opposition to the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

“Albertans are rightly feeling deep frustration: a sense that we’ve contributed massively to the rest of Canada, but are being blocked and pinned down at every turn,” Kenney said.

“We’re proud to have helped our fellow Canadians when times were tough — but now it’s Albertans who are going through a time of trial.”

If used, the Alberta says the legislation would require any company exporting petroleum products from Alberta to acquire a licence to do so, and would impose fines for contravening the act.

Violators would face penalties of up to $1 million a day for individuals and $10 million a day for corporations, the government said Tuesday.

Horgan is expected to speak to reporters in Victoria at 11:30 a.m. PT.

