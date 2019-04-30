Jason Kenney cites ‘deep frustration’ as Alberta’s ‘turn off the taps’ law is proclaimed

It’s official.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney confirmed in a PostMedia op-ed Tuesday that his government proclaimed Bill 12, the so-called “turn off the taps” legislation, in its first cabinet meeting.

“We will never be afraid to stand up for Alberta,” Kenney states in the op-ed, adding Albertans feel they’re being “blocked and pinned” at every turn and feeling “deep frustration.”

On the campaign trail, Kenney had pledged to proclaim the bill “within an hour” of taking power.

READ MORE: ‘Stay tuned’: Jason Kenney to proclaim ‘turn off the taps’ bill, won’t use it yet

Alberta’s previous NDP government first passed Bill 12 — legislation to direct truckers, pipeline companies and rail operators on how much product could be shipped and when — last spring. However, the bill was not proclaimed or used.

Kenney says while the law is now in force, it doesn’t mean that it will be immediately used — but that it can be deployed “should circumstances require.”

WATCH: Critics raise concerns about Burnaby “tank farm”

“We did not proclaim this law to reduce energy shipments to B.C., but to have the power to protect Alberta’s ability to get full value for our resources should circumstances require,” the op-ed states.

Kenney goes on to note the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has been approved by the federal cabinet and National Energy Board, subject to further Indigenous consultation.

READ MORE: B.C. downplays tourism fears amid pipeline spat with Alberta, businesses call for cooler heads

“Unfortunately, since coming into office in July 2017, the B.C. government has opposed the expansion project every step of the way, most recently in the B.C. Court of Appeal,” Kenney writes.

“One province claiming to have the power to block exports from the rest of Canada would undermine one of the principles of our Confederation, the economic union between our provinces.”

Kenney cites a “campaign to landlock Alberta’s resources” which he claimed had resulted in pipeline project failures, high unemployment, bankruptcies and insolvencies.

WATCH: Jason Kenney threatens to stop flow of oil to BC if he becomes premier

“This is not sustainable, nor is it in the national interest,” Kenney states.

“Alberta must have the ability, if and only for so long as needed, to control the export of its natural resources in order to maximize their value, whether through B.C. or otherwise.”

Across the Rockies, B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman said he didn’t believe Alberta would be able to use the legislation.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney promises to make Vancouver carbon-free in 2020 — by turning off the gas taps

“I’m not counting on the premier of Alberta taking an action that we’re quite confident is an unlawful action,” Heyman said.

“If they propose to do that, we’ll certainly go to court to propose the principle that they can’t discriminate against British Columbia on energy. ”

B.C. has already tried to challenge Bill 12 as unconstitutional. However, last year a judge rejected the suit, telling the province that it could not challenge a law that was not yet in place.

Industry analysts have predicted using the law could push Metro Vancouver’s already surging gas prices above $2 per litre.

Kenney and Alberta’s new energy minister, Sonya Savage, are scheduled to discuss the proposed “turn off the taps” legislation with reporters in Edmonton at 9:30 a.m. MT on Wednesday.