4 Montrealers face attempted murder charges after alleged attack on Luppino relatives in Hamilton

Four Montrealers have been charged with the attempted murder of people related to the late Cece Luppino.

Hamilton police say the incident was targeted and happened in April 2018 at a Hamilton Mountain home.

The victims were identified by police as relatives of Luppino, a man who investigators say has family mob ties.

The alleged attack happened on April 19, 2018, when police say three men forced their way into a home and stabbed someone inside.

Police say one of the victims fought off the alleged attackers and ran to a neighbouring house for help. The three suspects then allegedly fled the area in two vehicles, one driven by a woman.

One victim was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.

An investigation of the case was concluded in the summer of 2018 after investigators say the two victims provided limited information about their alleged attackers.

The case was reopened in December after Hamilton police received new information provided by homicide detectives from Peel Regional Police and the Toronto Police Service.

Earlier this month, Hamilton police, along with the Montreal Police Service and the Sûreté du Québec, arrested two of the four suspects in the investigation — 53-year-old Marc Monette and 27-year-old Martine Villeneuve — in Montreal.

The two were transported back to Hamilton and remanded into custody. Both were brought before a Hamilton court on Wednesday and formally charged with the alleged attack.

The two other accused, 29-year-old Charles Boucher-Savard and 24-year-old Jonathan Monette, son of Marc Monette, were already in custody facing charges on an unrelated matter.

All four of the accused face counts of attempted murder, break and enter and aggravated assault.

Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for a suspect in the murder of Cece Luppino.

Police released images from security cameras at the victim’s home as well as the neighbouring property.

Luppino, 43, was fatally shot at his Mountain Brow Boulevard home around 3 p.m. on Jan. 30, and police have said they believe he was being watched before he was gunned down.

Police have not said whether the two incidents are connected.