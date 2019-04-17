Hamilton mobster, Tony Musitano, dead at 71

A former Hamilton mobster has passed away.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Musitano was 71.

The cause of death has not been announced.

His funeral is expected to be held this weekend.

READ MORE: Notorious mobster Pat Musitano believed to be targeted in Hamilton house shooting

Musitano was convicted in a series of bombings that targeted businesses, including bakeries, in 1983 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

While behind bars, Musitano was sentenced to 12 years concurrently for orchestrating the murder of Toronto mobster Dominic Racco.

He was granted full parole in 1990.

Police arrest 1,2 wanted for 2 murders, including killing of reputed mobster Angelo Musitano

Musitano was the uncle of Angelo Musitano, who was shot to death on May 2, 2017, while he sat in his pickup truck in the driveway of his home in Waterdown.